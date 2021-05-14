Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Gap Up to $7.89

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.89, but opened at $8.25. Village Farms International shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 103,515 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Village Farms International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Village Farms International from $11.00 to $8.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $697.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.37 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $47.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.96 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFF. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,783,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

