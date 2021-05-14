Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Gap Up to $7.89

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.89, but opened at $8.25. Village Farms International shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 103,515 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on VFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Village Farms International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Village Farms International from $11.00 to $8.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.21.
The firm has a market capitalization of $697.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.37 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75.
In related news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFF. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,783,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.
About Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
