Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New $958,000 Investment in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the first quarter worth $73,370,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 44,464 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,082,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,085,000. Finally, Change Path LLC increased its position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 47,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 13,681 shares during the last quarter.

SOCL opened at $61.41 on Friday. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $79.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average of $66.06.

