$4.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will report sales of $4.96 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.30 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $4.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year sales of $21.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.65 billion to $21.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.72 billion to $22.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WHR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.14.

In related news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at $550,847.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,441 shares of company stock worth $53,361,469 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $2,848,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 6,497.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 116.8% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $1,239,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHR traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $248.35. 7,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,547. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

