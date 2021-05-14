American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,214,000 after buying an additional 58,469 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 8.5% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 5.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

Shares of AMT opened at $244.00 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 64.17%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,201 shares of company stock valued at $15,374,386. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

