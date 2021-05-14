Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GLMD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.40. 218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,453. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $60.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.30.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

