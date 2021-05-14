Swerve (SWRV) Price Hits $1.80 on Exchanges

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. Swerve has a market capitalization of $22.34 million and approximately $10.44 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for $1.80 or 0.00003548 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swerve alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00092649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00020027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $606.95 or 0.01195252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00066921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00113791 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00063920 BTC.

Swerve Profile

SWRV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 14,303,453 coins and its circulating supply is 12,401,612 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SWRVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.