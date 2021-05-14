HUSD (HUSD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $335.55 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. HUSD has a market cap of $786.24 million and $335.55 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00092649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00020027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.95 or 0.01195252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00066921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00113791 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00063920 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 787,451,374 coins. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

