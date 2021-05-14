Ubiq (UBQ) Market Cap Hits $19.91 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Ubiq has a market cap of $19.91 million and approximately $72,215.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000920 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,779.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,114.94 or 0.08103499 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,324.85 or 0.02609013 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.37 or 0.00650602 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.67 or 0.00206126 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $417.12 or 0.00821427 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.59 or 0.00664820 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $311.51 or 0.00613449 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007466 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

