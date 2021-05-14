XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $170.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded XPO Logistics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.23.

NYSE XPO traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.62. 10,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 174.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.59. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $149.89.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,787,216.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 449,830 shares of company stock worth $56,391,645. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 338,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after buying an additional 18,880 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,788,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.