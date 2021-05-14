UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Increased by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,644 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.8% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,673 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Truist Securities lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.26.

UNH stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $409.99. The company had a trading volume of 41,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $388.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $425.98. The stock has a market cap of $386.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

