Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,155 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.92.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $5.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $385.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,681. The firm has a market cap of $170.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $366.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.