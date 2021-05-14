CCG Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CCG Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,272 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,026 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,932,489,000 after acquiring an additional 994,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,880 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

INTC stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.31. The company had a trading volume of 558,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,669,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

