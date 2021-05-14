Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.77 billion-$24.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.20 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $256.25.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $264.62. 2,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,663. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cummins has a 12-month low of $143.32 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cummins will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.88%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

