YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Raised to $100.00 at BTIG Research

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on YETI. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.40.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. YETI has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $90.65.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

