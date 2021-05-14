Analysts Anticipate Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will announce earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the lowest is ($1.21). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.36) to ($3.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to $5.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $36.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,089. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.61. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $76.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 992.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 90,094 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.