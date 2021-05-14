Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Snowflake from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $284.46.

NYSE:SNOW traded up $17.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $205.69. 299,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,108,922. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.41.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.98, for a total transaction of $5,776,726.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total transaction of $14,530,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,339,025 shares of company stock valued at $300,856,426 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

