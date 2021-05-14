Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.18.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock remained flat at $$76.11 during trading on Thursday. 25,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.88.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,790,843.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.