Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at KeyCorp

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.33.

BILL stock traded up $5.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.23. 17,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,507. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.15.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total transaction of $352,520.00. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $1,831,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,796,189.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,493 shares of company stock worth $23,465,018 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

