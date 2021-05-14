Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Coupang currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Coupang alerts:

Shares of CPNG traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.58. The company had a trading volume of 258,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578,939. Coupang has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.95.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52).

In other news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lydia Jett bought 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $27,000.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.