CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives $94.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

CSX stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.27. The stock had a trading volume of 95,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.43. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $142,483,385.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,431.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $1,601,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $1,508,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 309.2% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 14,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

