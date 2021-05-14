EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Receives $4.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

EXFO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:EXFO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,119. EXFO has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $213.12 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that EXFO will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFO. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in EXFO by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in EXFO during the fourth quarter worth about $613,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of EXFO by 8.4% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EXFO by 21.9% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 502,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 90,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

