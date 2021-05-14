Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 18,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $84.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $88.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

