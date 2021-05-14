Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552,671 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $1,296,799,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,109,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,890,000 after purchasing an additional 392,150 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $84.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $88.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

