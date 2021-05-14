Great Diamond Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.1% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,561 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,712,000 after purchasing an additional 945,119 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,691,000 after acquiring an additional 886,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,278,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $192.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.44. The company has a market capitalization of $81.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $197.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.53.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

