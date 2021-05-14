FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) Stock Holdings Increased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February makes up 1.0% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.57.

