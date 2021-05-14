Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives $55.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

A number of research firms have commented on SIG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $68.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.09, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.91 and its 200-day moving average is $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

