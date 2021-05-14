Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Raised to $61.00 at Raymond James

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RVLV. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.21.

RVLV stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.71. The stock had a trading volume of 30,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,683. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 67.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $59.92.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,281.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,646,967 shares of company stock worth $108,142,861. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 3,017.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Revolve Group by 3,351.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

