Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given New $177.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $177.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.55.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.33. The company had a trading volume of 37,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,234. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $81.09 and a 12 month high of $166.67. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.95.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock worth $1,257,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,336,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 791,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,919,000 after buying an additional 410,139 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $55,483,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 700,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after acquiring an additional 315,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,187,000 after purchasing an additional 249,357 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

