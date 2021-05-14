EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $24.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of EQT from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.81.

Shares of NYSE EQT traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.03. 100,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,426,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.56. EQT has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that EQT will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.0% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in EQT by 3.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in EQT by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of EQT by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

