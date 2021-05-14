Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $310.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $295.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $302.33. The company had a trading volume of 18,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,751. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $219.52 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,711,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,588,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $20,040,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

