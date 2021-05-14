Ideaology (IDEA) One Day Volume Tops $892,404.00

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last seven days, Ideaology has traded up 71% against the U.S. dollar. One Ideaology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ideaology has a market cap of $9.30 million and approximately $892,404.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00091428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00019864 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $602.68 or 0.01183935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00067077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00113579 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00063386 BTC.

Ideaology Profile

Ideaology is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,834,173 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

