Brokerages Anticipate Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.19). Puma Biotechnology reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 451.50% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Puma Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBYI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

PBYI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.05. 2,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,878. The stock has a market cap of $405.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 679.0% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 428,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 373,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 359,715 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 933.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 158,294 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,046,000 after buying an additional 109,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 106,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

