$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Posted by on May 14th, 2021


Brokerages expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $869.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $4.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.71.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,220,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,277 shares in the company, valued at $103,299,938.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $2,188,000. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,744 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 606 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $12.43 on Tuesday, hitting $336.31. The company had a trading volume of 18,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $211.89 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $344.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.63.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

