MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $27 million-$31 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.03 million.

NASDAQ:MDVL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $356.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44. MedAvail has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $46.20.

Get MedAvail alerts:

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 245.38% and a negative return on equity of 168.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that MedAvail will post -10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDVL shares. Cowen lifted their target price on MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut MedAvail from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.