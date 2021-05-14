Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.43%.

APTX traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.51. 2,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,536. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $168.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37.

APTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptinyx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

