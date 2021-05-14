Suretly Price Down 24.9% This Week (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 14th. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $63,729.58 and $2,535.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Suretly coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00093190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00020063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $606.54 or 0.01194511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00067522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00113774 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00064045 BTC.

Suretly (SUR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

