Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Announces Earnings Results

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

FUSN opened at $8.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

