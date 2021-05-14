ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

RMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.71.

ResMed stock opened at $194.86 on Tuesday. ResMed has a 52-week low of $149.16 and a 52-week high of $224.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.23.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. Research analysts expect that ResMed will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total transaction of $291,675.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,361,018.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,832 shares of company stock worth $4,484,116 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $229,587,000. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at $174,082,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in ResMed by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,514,000 after buying an additional 351,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,002,000 after acquiring an additional 220,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

