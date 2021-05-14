Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Virgin Galactic from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.46.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.20.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,490,240. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 8.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,919,000 after buying an additional 381,878 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at $86,506,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after buying an additional 96,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

