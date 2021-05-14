Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Price Target Lowered to $2.80 at HC Wainwright

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $2.90 to $2.80 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Galiano Gold from $2.40 to $2.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Desjardins downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Galiano Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Galiano Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.37.

NYSEMKT:GAU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 44,371 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Galiano Gold by 1.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,592,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Galiano Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,137,000. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

