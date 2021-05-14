Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $31.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Meritor from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.40.

MTOR opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.19. Meritor has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Meritor will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritor news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $3,224,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 300,167 shares of company stock worth $9,594,601. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Meritor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Meritor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Meritor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meritor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

