Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GTES. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.56.

GTES opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Gates Industrial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 681,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 586,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

