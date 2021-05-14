GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. As a group, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 509,028 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 163,673 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,313 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,166,660 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,933,000 after acquiring an additional 78,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

