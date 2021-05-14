Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heron Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is developing products using its proprietary Biochronomer (TM) polymer-based drug delivery platform. Its product portfolio includes APF530, is being developed for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Heron Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc., is based in REDWOOD CITY CA. “

HRTX stock opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.84.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. Research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $36,560. Corporate insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 266.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 337,721 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

