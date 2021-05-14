Coty (NYSE:COTY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.57 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Coty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.73.

COTY stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.25. Coty has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

