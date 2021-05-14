Scotiabank Trims Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Target Price to C$38.00

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its target price cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on QBCRF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Quebecor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price target on Quebecor from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Quebecor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.14.

OTCMKTS QBCRF traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $27.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769. Quebecor has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, wireline and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service.

