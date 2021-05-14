EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40 million-$42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.40 million.

EMKR stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 1.24. EMCORE has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. On average, analysts predict that EMCORE will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EMKR. Craig Hallum began coverage on EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCORE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EMCORE from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

