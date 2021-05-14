Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Wedbush

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.19.

NASDAQ JACK traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,777. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.55. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,806,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,124,000 after purchasing an additional 42,366 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,654,000 after buying an additional 128,358 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,753,000 after buying an additional 49,072 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 745,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 410,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

