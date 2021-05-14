Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 1.39%.

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLBD shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 8,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $232,869.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,117 shares in the company, valued at $11,419,927.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $38,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,512,681 shares of company stock worth $39,192,422 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

