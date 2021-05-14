Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.13.

PII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE PII traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.69. 6,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,150. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.79 and its 200-day moving average is $116.50. Polaris has a 12-month low of $62.09 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.76 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

In other news, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $3,318,794.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,751,765.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 11,045 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,435,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,023 shares of company stock worth $19,438,616. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Polaris by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

